Man (52) repeatedly rapes niece (12), granny conceals abuse

Ethel Ncube, [email protected]

A 52-YEAR-OLD man from Gandangula village in Lupane allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece three times.

Mhlophe Ndlovu, who is the complainant’s uncle, allegedly abused the minor over a period of one year and her grandmother instructed her to keep quiet about the sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Mr Derick Ndlovu presented the circumstances at the court, stating, “On an unknown date during the third term of the 2022 school year, the accused unlawfully went to the minor’s homestead and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.”

Mhlophe, the court heard, used the same modus operandi to abuse the minor a second time.

“When her grandmother returned home, the minor disclosed the sexual abuse. However, the grandmother advised the minor to remain quiet. The child began missing school days due to the emotional pain caused by the topic of sexual abuse being taught in class. Despite being a victim herself, the complainant could not bring herself to tell anyone,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor said teachers noticed the minor had become withdrawn.

“One of the female teachers visited the complainant’s home and inquired about the reason for her absence from school. The complainant only mentioned having a boyfriend but did not disclose her sexual abuse. The school engaged Social Welfare to address the issue, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The complainant was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for a medical report, but she did not reveal the abuse,” the prosecutor added.

Mhlophe allegedly molested the minor for a third time, using the same method.

“The child did not confide in anyone until August 2023 when her grandmother passed away. It was at that point she decided to inform her father, who reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person,” Mr Ndlovu elaborated.

Magistrate Ms Talent Mutasa advised Mhlophe to seek bail at the High Court.

She remanded Mhlophe in custody to 21 December when he scheduled to appear before the Hwange Regional Court.