Man (54) and girl (2) go-missing

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

A man 54 and a two-year-old infant both went missing under unclear circumstances in two different cases with the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeking the public’s assistance in locating the pair.

The man, Simbarashe Mpofu (54), went missing on May 6th, 2023 while Goria Mazivanhanga (2) who was reported missing on July 11, 2023.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in the first case Mpofu, a resident of Hopley Zone 6 in Harare, left home without mentioning his destination.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate Simbarashe Mpofu (54) of Hopley Zone 6, Harare who went missing on 06th May 2023.

“”Simbarashe Mpofu left home and did not mention his destination. He was last seen wearing a blue jean, stripped red and blue long sleeve t-shirt and black shoes,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said in the second case the two-year-old from Tavhera Village Ruzane, Wedza left home under the care of her 80-year-old grandmother and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shoes, and a pink wool hat.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate a minor, Gloria Mazivanhanga (2) who went missing on 11th July 2023 at a homestead in Tavhera Village, Ruzane, Wedza.

“The minor went missing after she was left at home in custody of her grandmother (80). Gloria Mazivanhanga was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shoes, and a pink wool hat,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said anyone with information can contact National Complains Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.