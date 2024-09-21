Man (54) caged 15 years for sleeping with 11-year-old ‘girlfriend’

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 54-YEAR-OLD man from Acturus mine in Goromonzi was jailed 15 years for raping his 11year old girlfriend. After raping her he would give her money and eggs.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said It was the State’s case that between 17 December 2023 and the 24th of January 2024, the accused person was having sexual intercourse with the complainant (11) who at law is unable to consent to sexual intercourse.

“The accused person proposed love to the complainant who is his neighbor and she accepted his advances. They started having sexual intercourse on 17th of December 2023 and on several occasions he would give her money and eggs”.

“The matter came to light when the complainant was seen carrying eggs she had received from the accused person. When she was asked about the eggs she said the accused person had given them to her and upon further questioning, she then disclosed that they had sexual intercourse”.

“The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest. The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment,” said NPAZ