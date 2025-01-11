Man (68) rapes 8-year-old neighbour

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 68-YEAR-OLD grandfatherly figure from Dzivarasekwa, Harare, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the heinous crime of raping his 8-year-old neighbor.

On 7 October 2024, the perpetrator seized the girl (8) while she was walking with a friend to collect water from a nearby borehole, and dragged her into his house.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “While inside the house, he fondled the complainant, ordered her to undress before he raped her. The complainant narrated her ordeal to the friend who told the elders.”