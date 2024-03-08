Man (76) jailed for cultivating dagga

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

The Chegutu Magistrates’ Court sentenced a 76-year-old man to 14 months in prison for unlawfully growing dagga.

In a statement on x the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 2 March 2024 the Police received a tipoff to the effect that Cephas Hove was cultivating dagga at his homestead.”

Police recovered 15 plants of dagga leading to his arrest.

“He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment of which 8 months were suspended. He will serve 6 months effectively”, said the NPAZ