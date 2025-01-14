Man accused of killing baby attempts suicide in police custody

A 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly strangling a 14-month-old baby and kidnapping the child’s mother has attempted suicide in a holding cell at the Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo.

Police say the suspect used a sharp object to cut his throat and was found unconscious by officers on Monday morning, just before he was due to appear in court.

Police spokesperson Vuledzani Dathi confirmed that the suspect is receiving medical treatment in the hospital and is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly killed the baby and kidnapped the mother, who was later found unharmed at Ha-Mphego, outside Thohoyandou.