Man ambushes victim, spears him, leaves him for dead over beer
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
A 23-year-old Binga man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder after ambushing and stabbing another man with a spear for taking beer from him.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred on 26th December 2023 when Chibe Muleya ambushed Oswald Mupande around 6 pm and stabbed him in the abdomen with a spear.
“The incident unfolded on the 26th of December 2023 when Muleya allegedly took beer belonging to the complainant’s father, sparking a dispute. Though Muleya initially walked away, he later ambushed the complainant, Oswald Mupande, at around 6 pm. Hiding behind a roadside bush, Muleya lunged at Mupande and stabbed him in the abdomen with a spear. Witnessing the attack, Mupande’s brother managed to escape unharmed,” read the statement.
The NPAZ said Muleya received a sentence of six years in prison with 2 years suspended, resulting in a four-year effective sentence. Ends
