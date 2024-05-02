  • Today Thu, 02 May 2024

Man ambushes victim, spears him, leaves him for dead over beer

Man ambushes victim, spears him, leaves him for dead over beer

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 23-year-old Binga man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder after ambushing and stabbing another man with a spear for taking beer from him.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred on 26th December 2023 when Chibe Muleya ambushed Oswald Mupande around 6 pm and stabbed him in the abdomen with a spear.

“The incident unfolded on the 26th of December 2023 when Muleya allegedly took beer belonging to the complainant’s father, sparking a dispute. Though Muleya initially walked away, he later ambushed the complainant, Oswald Mupande, at around 6 pm. Hiding behind a roadside bush, Muleya lunged at Mupande and stabbed him in the abdomen with a spear. Witnessing the attack, Mupande’s brother managed to escape unharmed,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said Muleya received a sentence of six years in prison with 2 years suspended, resulting in a four-year effective sentence. Ends

You Might Also Like

/

Comments