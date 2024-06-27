Man appears in court for robbery

Sheronrose Mugombi, Mugombisheronrose

A MAN (34) from Masvingo appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of robbery.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 8 June 2024, at Nerupiri Turn off, Mutimurefu, Masvingo, Isaac Pomerai emerged from the bush and approached the complainants, Tiniel Chiwungwa, Gerald Mukomondo and Fortunate Sithole who were attending to a broken down car.

He threatened them using a firearm and ordered them to get back into the vehicle and the complainants complied. He demanded valuables and the complainants surrendered their belongings. The accused person disappeared into the bush walking away with US$48, ZWG40 and three cellphones.

“On 15 June 2024, at Mafenga DDF, Masvingo, the accused person was picked up by the complainant, Tinashe Shoko, in Beitbridge enroute to Masvingo. He sat on the front passenger’s seat. Along the way, he withdrew a firearm and pointed it at the complainant before ordering him to pull off the road. He forcibly took the complainant’s car keys, US$180, ZAR500 and the complainant’s cellphone before he disappeared into the bush,” said the NPAZ

“Investigations led to the arrest of the accused person and the recovery of a Hisense U70 cellphone belonging to complainant 3, an okapi knife and a toy pistol which were used in committing the crimes. The accused person was remanded in custody to 9 July,” said the NPAZ