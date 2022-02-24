Man arrested after being found with elephant tusks

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MAN has been arrested for unlawful possession of ivory after he was found with two elephant tusks.

Police confirmed the arrest which occurred in Victoria Falls on February 21.

“On 21 February police in Victoria Falls arrested Leonard Ndebele (36) for unlawful possession of raw ivory. The suspect was nabbed by the police after detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of ivory which he intended to sell in Victoria Falls.

“Police made some follow-ups leading to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of two elephant tusks, weighing 37,86kgs, which the suspect hid in a bush,” said the police.

