Man arrested after collecting illegal cough syrups from cross-border bus
Diana Baloyi Moyo,[email protected]
A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Harare for possessing Broncleer Cough Syrup.
BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioid-containing cough syrups which are not registered in Zimbabwe.
Opioids are considered Dangerous Drugs and these cough syrups are being abused by opioid drug addicts.
In a statement on X, police said: “Peter Zambara aged 40 years was arrested for possessing 300 by 100 millilitres of Broncleer Cough Syrup, just after he collected the contraband from Crestlink Motors a cross boarder bus.”
Comments