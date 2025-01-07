Man arrested after collecting illegal cough syrups from cross-border bus

Diana Baloyi Moyo,[email protected]

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Harare for possessing Broncleer Cough Syrup.

BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioid-containing cough syrups which are not registered in Zimbabwe.

Opioids are considered Dangerous Drugs and these cough syrups are being abused by opioid drug addicts.

In a statement on X, police said: “Peter Zambara aged 40 years was arrested for possessing 300 by 100 millilitres of Broncleer Cough Syrup, just after he collected the contraband from Crestlink Motors a cross boarder bus.”