Man arrested at lodge in possession of dagga and khat worth ZWL$630 000

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE arrested a man at a lodge in Victoria Falls for possessing a sachet of dagga and 3 grammes of khat with a street value of ZWL$630 000.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Bronie Ncube (45) on 24 November 2023 and they recovered stashed drugs on the roof trusses and in the inner lining of a door mat.

“On 24/11/23 Police in Victoria Falls acted on received information and arrested Bronie Ncube (45) at a lodge in connection with unlawful possession of a sachet of dagga and 3 grammes of khat with a street value of ZWL$ 630 000.00. The drugs were stashed on roof trusses and in the inner lining of the door mat,” reads the statement.