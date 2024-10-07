Man arrested for allegedly murdering his 2-year-old child, mutilating body

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his 2-year-old child and mutilating the child’s body.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the child was killed in Shongoane village in Villa Nora policing precinct, outside Lephalale on Sunday.

“The police responded to the scene at approximately 06:00, after they were alerted by the community. Upon arrival, they found the child’s mutilated body on a bed, and the 22-year-old suspect, who was in possession of some of the victim’s body parts, was arrested and charged with murder,” said Ledwaba.

The motive for the murder is still under investigation, but police have not ruled out that it was a “ritual killing”

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala urged the investigating team “to ensure that justice is served” and called for the harshest sentence possible.

The man is expected to appear in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court soon.

In an unrelated incident last month, also in Limpopo, a man had allegedly used an axe to hack his 20-month-old son to death and seriously injure his wife and mother-in-law, News24 reported. source: news24