Man arrested for cultivating dagga

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE apprehended a man for allegedly cultivating and possessing dagga.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Emberayi Hliuwayo (43) on 4 January 2024 leading to the recovery of 6kgs of dagga and 12 plants of approximately 0.9m at his homestead in Takunda Village, Chipinge.

“On 04/01/24, Police in Chipinge arrested Emberayi Hliuwayo (43) for cultivation and possession of drugs at Takunda Village. Police recovered 6kg of dagga and 12 plants of approximately 0.9m in length, planted surrounding the suspect’s homestead,” reads the statement.