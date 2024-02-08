Man arrested for gruesome murder of teacher

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

POLICE in Zhombe, Kwekwe District have arrested a 47 year old man in connection with the callous murder of a Rio Tinto Zhombe High School teacher, who was found without eyes, nose, lips and ears.

Thabani Dube was reportedly nabbed in Zhombe by police who were on the ground since the crime was committed in January.

He has since been arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Itai Kagwere facing murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 22 February 2024.

The body of the late teacher Fanuel Mwale was found at Joel Business Centre lying naked with its face skinned and eyes, ears, nose and upper lip missing.

The development left the whole community shocked and was quick to believe that it was a ritual murder.