Man Arrested for illegal possession of stolen aluminium cables in Bulawayo

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo has been arraigned for illegal possession of 10kgs of aluminium cables worth US$200, belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

Clever Dube was arrested on 9 September after he was found dragging the cables around midnight in Sauerstown suburb.

He was remanded in custody to 10 October this year.

Mr Dominic Moyo who represented the case for the State said Ndlovu was seen dragging the cables by the informant identified as Mr Advanced Seke, who was on his way home.

“Mr Seke apprehended the accused together with the cables and handed him over to Zimbabwe Republic Police in Sauerstown and he was arrested,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the aluminium cables were weighed at Zimpost in the presence of Dube.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza presided over the matter.