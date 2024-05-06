Man arrested for illegally possessing a gun

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by police in Beitbridge for illegal possession of a firearm.

Brighton Moyo, according to police, was arrested by a police unit deployed in the border town under a graft operation termed “No to cross border crimes”.

In a statement on X police confirmed Moyo’s arrest, saying he was apprehended at a bushy area along the Limpopo River.

“The suspect is a wanted person in a case of robbery which occurred in Beitbridge in May 2024,” read the statement.

In another incident police in Harare recovered a shotgun which was found dumped in a field along Seke Road, Chikwanha in Chitungwiza.

“The shotgun was stolen at a service station in Chikwanha on 03/04/24 at around 0115 hours after a security guard who was on duty was disarmed of the gun by unknown suspects,” said police.