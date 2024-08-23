Man arrested for indecently assaulting 10-year-old girl in car boot

Diana Baloyi-Moyo, Online Reporter

AN act of indecent assault has landed a man from Rujeko, Chinhoyi, in court after he caressed the private parts of a 10-year-old girl in the boot of a car.

The accused, Panashe Tinotenda Magusvu (26), was seated in the boot of a car with the victim. Along the way, he inserted his hands inside her skirt and touched her private parts and thighs.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated on X: “On the 13th of July 2024, at around 1800hrs, the 10-year-old complainant and her mother boarded a Honda Fit en route to their residential area in Chinhoyi. The complainant sat in the boot of the car with the accused person.

“Along the way, the accused person inserted his right hand inside the complainant’s skirt and touched her private parts four times. He also caressed her thighs twice without her consent. He offered the complainant a USD1 note, but she refused,” said the NPAZ..

The complainant informed her mother when they disembarked from the vehicle.

A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person.”