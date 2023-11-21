Man arrested for possession of drugs worth US$2 580

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have arrested a man for possessing 258 grams of crystal meth with a street value of US$2 580.

In a statement, police said Pride Jeferry Machidza was arrested on 17 November 2023 in possession of 258 grams of Crystal Meth.

“On 17/11/23 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Mashonaland Central acted on received information and arrested Pride Jeferry Machidza for illegal possession of 258 grams of crystal meth with a street value of US$ 2 580,” reads the statement.

According to online sources, Crystal meth, or ice as it is also known is the most commonly used type of methamphetamine today. Crystal meth is the illicit drug form of methamphetamines, which are of the amphetamine drug class. Street names for crystal meth are Black Beauties, Crank, Crystal, Crystal Meth Glass, Hot Ice, Methlies, Super Ice, Tina, Uppers, and Yaba (there are many other street names). Crystal meth is the most potent form of methamphetamine, and it is most commonly smoked, snorted, or injected.

When consumed, crystal meth, a stimulant drug, quickly produces feelings of intense euphoria and elation. These effects generally last between six to 12 hours. The method by which meth is consumed contributes to how quickly, how long, and how intensely side effects are felt. Users of methamphetamine often go on days-long drug binges spurred by chasing the extreme and intense high. Often referred to as “tweaking” they can have insomnia sometimes for 3 to 15 days.

Meth has detrimental effects on numerous essential organs including the brain, heart, kidneys, and skin. In addition, meth is well known for causing serious problems with the mouth, gums, and teeth.