Man arrested for raping woman who turned down love proposal

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for raping a 34-year-old woman who rejected his romantic advances after delivering chickens to him.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated on X: “On the 21st of May 2024, the accused and the 34-year-old complainant met at Gabaza Rank in Chipinge, where the complainant was delivering chickens. After the delivery, the accused, along with an unidentified woman, took the complainant to a house in a nearby medium-density suburb. While at the house, the unidentified woman left the complainant alone with the accused.”

The NPAZ said the accused proposed to the complainant, but his proposal was turned down, leading to a violent attack.

“He then knocked her to the ground, forcefully removed her clothes, and raped her. The accused only stopped when he heard a knock on the door. The complainant managed to escape when the door was opened. The incident came to light on the 28th of May 2024 when the complainant confided in a workmate. A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused.”

He was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison, with two years suspended, leaving him to serve 13 years, said the NPAZ.