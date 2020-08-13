Man arrested for sexually violating daughter

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls

A 59-YEAR-OLD Hwange man has been arrested for rape and indecent assault after he allegedly inserted fingers into his 14-year-old daughter’s privates before raping her claiming he was checking her virginity.

Virginity testing is a cultural practice by some ethnic groups around the world including Zimbabwe.

Gender and human rights activists have called for the abolishment of the practice which they say is a violation of girls and women’s rights.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the girl, allegedly committed the crimes between July 18 and July 23 when the two were alone as the girl’s mother was out of town.

He told his daughter that it was his duty as a parent to check if she was still a virgin.

The man allegedly inserted fingers and raped the girl on July 18 before touching her privates and caressing her for three consecutive nights between July 20 and July 23 after forcing her to share a bed with him.

The man allegedly threatened his daughter with death if she left the house or told anyone about the abuse.

The girl reported the sexual assault to her grandmother who advised her to write her experiences in a book which they showed the victim’s mother on her return.

The rape was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

He is facing three counts of indecent assault, one of aggravated indecent assault and another of rape after a medical report showed that the girl was sexually violated.

The man was not asked plead to the charges when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri who remanded him in custody to Thursday next week for continuation of trial.

Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri is representing the State. — @ncubeleon