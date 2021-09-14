Man arrested for shooting dead female Zupco bus conductor

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Harare man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a female Zupco bus conductor who was shot dead in the head.

Police also recovered the gun believed to have been used to shoot the woman together with spent cartridges.

The suspected has been identified as Campion Marowa (35) and he was arrested at Kadada Shops in Dzivarasekwa, Harare on Monday night for the murder of Joyce Kuzhumba.

“Reference to our previous message on a murder case which occurred on 13/09/21 at Kadada Shops, Dzivarasekwa, Harare. Police confirms the arrest of Campion Marowa (35) in connection with the case and recovered a 38 Astra Revolver and 2x.38 spent cartridges. Investigations are underway,” posted police on Twitter.

Her uncle Joel Tazviwana said Kuzhumba was shot in an attempted robbery.

He said he was told by the bus driver that the suspect tried to snatch a handbag from his niece as he disembarked from the bus. However, she resisted, resulting in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting her once in the head.

