Man arrested for smuggling

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN (36) was arrested for smuggling at the 269km peg along Harare Chirundu Road.

Johane Mudzikati was arrested with 427 cases of 24 X 300ml Castle Lite beer, 271 cases of 6 X 300 ml Castle lite beer, 586 cases of 24 X 275ml Brutal Fruit cider beer, 133 cases of 12 X 200ml Milk it drinks, 90 cases of 24 X 300ml Stella Artots beer, 98 cases of 8 X 12 X150g Protex soap, 949 boxes of 30 X 23g Simba lays chips, 618 boxes of 12 X 200g Chelsea Wish cream biscuits and 1 320 boxes of 12 X 200g Amazon cookies.

In a statement on X, police said they were manning a security checkpoint and intercepted a white Volvo super link truck with a foreign vehicle registration number. A search was conducted by the police leading to the recovery of the contraband, whose source of origin could not be accounted for.