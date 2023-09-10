Man arrested for Theft of US$3 161 worth of property

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested one man, while two other suspects remain at large, after the theft of mining equipment worth US$3 161 in Belmont.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Bongani Akim Zwelib Gazi (28) used duplicate keys to gain unauthorized access to the store on September 8, 2023.

“Police confirm the arrest of Bongani Akim Zwelib Gazi a male adult aged 28 of Barham Green, Bulawayo for a case of Unlawful Entry and Theft which occurred along 4th Avenue between Fife Street and G Silundika Street, Bulawayo, ” said Insp Ncube.

He said Gazi proceeded to steal a Heyin horsepower pump and a horsepower pump, both of which were part of the stolen property.

“The accused person who was not known by that time had used duplicate keys to open the door of the shop, disabled the alarm system and stole several mining equipment worth US $3161-00 and went away unnoticed.

“On the 25th of August 2023 at around 0700 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 48 years of Northville, Bulawayo who is employed as a Manager at the shop, Bulawayo reported for duty and observed that there was a break in.

“A report at ZRP Bulawayo Central Detectives from Stores department were given information by the members of the public and they swiftly reacted to it.

“They raided the accused person at his place of residence and managed to arrest him.

“Upon interviews the accused person admitted to have stolen the equipment and implicated other two accused persons who are still at large.

“The detectives recovered 1×10 horse power pump and one Heyin horse power pump which is part of the stolen property.

“Total value stolen is USD$3161-00 and value recovered is US$ 753-00.

Ncube emphasized the importance for companies to hire security guards to protect their business premises during night-time.

“As police we would like to appreciate the members of the public who helped with the information that led to the arrest of the accused person and also urge companies to employ security guards to guard their business premises during the night,” said insp Ncube