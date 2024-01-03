Man arrested for unlawful cultivation of dagga

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN was arrested for illegal cultivation of dagga.

In a statement, police said Tawanda Mlambo (28) was arrested on 30 December 2023 at Rujeko Village, Chikukwa for cultivating 108 plants of dagga with a height of 90cm

“On 30/12/23, Police in Chimanimani acted on received information and arrested Tawanda Mlambo (28) for unlawful cultivation of 108 plants of dagga with a height of about 90 centimetres at Rujeko Village, Chikukwa,” reads the statement.