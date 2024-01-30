Man arrested for unlawfully selling agricultural inputs from Presidential Command Agricultural Inputs’ Programme

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO man has been apprehended for unlawfully selling agricultural inputs suspected to have been from the Presidential Command Agricultural Inputs’ Programme.

In a statement, police said Khulumani Sibanda was selling the inputs at Tandabantu Green Vegetable Market.

The arrest of Sibanda on 26 January 2024 led to the recovery of 27 bags of Urea fertilizer.

“On 26/01/24, Police in Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested Khulumani Sibanda (36) for unlawful sell of agricultural inputs at Tandabantu Green Vegetable Market. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of 27 X 50 kg bags of Urea fertilizer which is suspected to have been diverted from Presidential Command Agricultural Inputs’ Programme,” reads the statement.