Man arrested for vicious knife attack on stranger

Mugombi Sheronrose – [email protected]

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrate Court for dragging a young girl in a bushy area where he stabbed her once in the left eye.

The 15-year-old girl managed to escape after biting him.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 26 July Tadiwa Muchena was walking along a footpath leading to the Headlands residential area when he saw the complainant walking ahead.

“He caught up with the female complainant (15) who was alone, but she let him pass. He did not pass her but drew a knife, gagged her and pushed her to the ground. He dragged her to a nearby bush where he stabbed her once in the left eye.”

“The complainant managed to grab the knife when the accused person raised the knife to stab her again. She sustained deep cuts on both palms. The complainant bit the accused person’s hand and he let go before she screamed for help. He ran away.”

“A police report was made and the accused person was arrested following a tip-off. He was identified by the complainant during an identification parade. He was remanded in custody to the 21st of October 2024,” said the NPAZ