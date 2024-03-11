  • Today Mon, 11 Mar 2024

Man arrested in possession of dagga valued US$2 000

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE arrested a man (52) for illegal possession of dagga with a street value of US$2 000.

In a statement, police said Edson Kanyemba was arrested on 6 March 2024 in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, Harare.

“On 06/03/24, Police in St Mary’s acted on received information and arrested Edson Kanyemba (52) in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza for unlawful possession of 19.5 kg dagga with an estimated value of US$2 000.00,” reads the statement.

