Man arrested in possession of illegal drugs worth $14 453

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was arrested at Beitbridge Border Post with illegal drugs worth more than $14 000.

In a statement, police said Edison Kazingizi (29) was arrested on 27 October 2023 in possession of 27 boxes of Benylin Codeine, 21 boxes of Adyco Salterpyn, and 8 Boxes of Broncleer Cough Syrup.

“ZRP confirms that Edison Kazingizi (29) was arrested at Beitbridge Border Post on 27/10/23 for possession of 27 boxes of 48 X 100ml Benylin Codeine, 21 boxes of 50 X 100ml Adyco Salterpyn and 8 boxes of 50 X 100ml Broncleer Cough Syrup with the street value of US$14 453,” reads the statement.