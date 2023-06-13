Man arrested over wife’s “murder”

Online Reporter

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife who he accused of cheating after bludgeoning her with an iron bar over the head.

According to the Police’s Twitter page, the man, Paul Mutezo (36) was arrested over his wife’s murder.

“Police in Harare have arrested Paul Mutezo (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 12/06/23 at a certain house in Overspill, Epworth. The victim hit his wife, Tsitsi Munemo (31) with an iron bar on the head after accusing her of infidelity,” posted the Police.