Man arrested trying to smuggle 22kg of drugs

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ALERT Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers in Harare have intercepted a 27-year man with drugs including crystal meth and cocaine which he intended to smuggle out of the country.

Davison Gomo (27) was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Monday while in possession of 21 kilograms of crystal meth and 1.2kilogrames of cocaine which was stashed in metal pulleys.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On 27 March 2023, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Davison Gomo (27) in connection with unlawful possession of 21 kgs of Crystal Meth and 1.2 kgs of Cocaine. The drugs were concealed in a consignment of 23 sealed metal pulleys and were intercepted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare where it was destined for Manila, Philippines from South Africa,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He did not put a value to the drugs.

