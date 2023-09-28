Man arrested while selling neighbour’s ‘missing goat’

Online writer

POLICE have arrested a man who allegedly stole his neighbour’s goat, while he was trying to sell it.

In a statement, police said the stocktheft case occurred in Sanyati on 25 September.

“Police in Sanyati have arrested Isaac Mupandawana (29) in connection with a case of stocktheft which occurred on 25/09/23 at Chiridzangoma Village 3, Neuso in which a goat was stolen. The suspect was arrested while selling the stolen goat in Sunrise location on 26/09/23,” read the statement..