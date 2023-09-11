Man arrested with illegal drugs

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A SEKE man was arrested for possessing illegal drugs.

In a statement on X(Twitter), police said Peter Tonha (45) was arrested on 8 September.

“On 08/09/23, Police in Dema acted on received information and arrested Peter Tonha (45) at Murisa Business Centre, Seke in connection with possession of nine sachets and 38 cigarettes of dagga,” said police.

Police are clamping down on drug barons with the Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

The Government said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and illicit brews popularly known as njengu