Man arrested with large quantity of copper

POLICE have arrested a man in possession of 330 kg of armoured cable, 48 kg of copper wire, 201 kg of copper pipes and 886 kg of transformer copper windings.

Takudzwa Sasa (24) was arrested on February 9 at a police roadblock situated at the 103-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare Road.

In a statement, the police said Sasa attempted to evade the roadblock while driving a white Toyota GD6 vehicle and was subsequently arrested in Beatrice.