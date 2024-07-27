Man assaults aunt following witchcraft accusations

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to two months imprisonment by the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court for beating up his aunt (43), who he accused of witchcraft.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, a dispute arose on 21 July at 1 pm at the accused’s homestead where the accused made accusations of witchcraft against the complainant leading to a physical confrontation in which the accused pushed the complainant against the wall.

The accused was sentenced to 2 months imprisonment which were suspended on condition that he serves 70 hours of community service