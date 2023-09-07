Man assaults friend, escapes from police custody

Laurel Murangaridzirayi,[email protected]

A BULAWAYO man who assaulted a friend at his workplace and escaped from police custody has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service.

Bhekimpilo Mpofu (26) appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate, Nomalanga Maphosa facing charges of assault and escaping from lawful custody.

For the first count he was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment, which was suspended for 5 years on condition he does not repeat the same offence.

On the second he was also sentenced to 3 months that was also suspended on condition he performs 210 hours of community service.

Prosecuting, Mr Joseph Rugara said on 2 September around 8pm Mpofu claimed that the complainant, Thabani Mlilo (36), at his workplace and accused him of searching his room.

“On the 2nd day of September 2023 at about 8pm, the accused person approached complainant at complainant’s workplace and accused him of having entered and searched his room an hour earlier,” he said.

The court heard that Mpofu hit Mr Mlilo once on the back but did not sustain serious injuries.

“Accused went on to hit the complainant once on the back using a fist before being restrained by passers-by. Complainant did not sustain any visible injuries but was complaining of back pains as a result of this assault,” said Mr Rugara.

The court was told that the matter was reported to the police and Mr Mlilo was referred to hospital for examination.

“Matter was reported to the police by the complainant, he was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment,” he said.

“After receiving the report from complainant of count one, constable Makaya and constable Muwadzuri who were deployed at Claremont police base attended to the scene at about 8:30 pm of the second day of September 2023 and arrested the accused person.”

Mr Rugara told the court that Mpofu was arrested and informed of the reason for arrest as well as his rights.

The court heard that Mpofu was escorted to Claremont police base where he was handcuffed inside a parked police motor vehicle and left for the night since the base doesn’t have police cells.

At around 2:30am, Mpofu used broke the handcuffs and escaped.

Mr Rugara said that the police discovered that Mpofu had escaped and they re-arrested him around 3am at Mr Isaac Mthunzi’s residence.

“Constable Makaya and constable Muwadzuri discovered the escape a few minutes afterwards, made a follow up and re-arrested the accused at about 3am of the same day at Mr Isaac Mthunzi’s house, Claremont compound,” he said.