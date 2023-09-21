Man assaults girlfriend for dumping him

Gibson Mhaka

A man from Plumtree who viciously assaulted his girlfriend after she told him she was no longer interested in him has appeared in court.

Godknows Ndlovu (24) from Alpha suburb appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with physical abuse as defined in Section (3) (i) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined US$300 (or two months in jail).

In addition three months imprisonment were suspended for a period of five years on condition he does not within that period commit any offence of which physical abuse is an element.

“She told me that she was pregnant, but when she came back she told me that was no longer pregnant. So I was angry that she had aborted,” said Ndlovu.

The State case as presented by Voster Makuwerere was that on 26 August at around 6 am Ndlovu had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend Brenda Mdlongwa after she told him that she was no longer interested in him.

In a fit of anger he took her cellphone and went away.

On the same day and at around 11am Ndlovu came back home and started questioning Mdlongwa about their strained relationship.

He then started threatening to assault her with an electric cable. He later lived true to his threats but he assaulted her once with an open hand on the face and Mdlongwa bolted out of the house.

Ndlovu followed her and he managed to catch up with her before he dragged her back into the house.

The court heard that on 5 September at around 9 pm Ndlovu and his girlfriend were drinking beer at Ndabayakhe Night Club when the latter started talking with her friend only identified as Mayibongwe.

This did not go down well with Ndlovu and a misunderstanding arose between the two parties.

Ndlovu then asked Mdlongwa that they should go home and on their way he started assaulting her with open hands several times on the face and she sustained a painful eye.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

Mdlongwa was referred to the hospital for medical attention.