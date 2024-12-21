Man assaults wife, smashes TV with brick in television-channel change war

Diana Moyo – [email protected]

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru beat up his 35-year-old wife and damaged a television set and a DSTV decoder after an argument over the changing of television channels.

The man, who was not named, stood before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing charges of malicious damage to property and physical abuse.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), on X, said: “On the 11th of December 2024, the offender, assaulted his wife (35) following an argument over the “changing of television channels” The man became violent, damaging a 43 inch Samsung television with a brick and smashing a DSTV decoder against the wall. He also physically assaulted his wife, slapping her on the face several times, hitting her on the upper body with fists, and kicking her with booted feet all over the body.”

The woman reported the incident to the police leading to his arrest.

The value damaged is US$295 and nothing was recovered.”

He was sentenced to 10 months in jail and had three months suspended for five years and, an additional two months were suspended on condition that he replace the property he damaged.