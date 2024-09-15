Man, attacks ex-wife with okapi knife

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 35-year-old man from Dilubadzimu, Beitbridge has been slapped with a 7-year prison sentence for attempted murder after stabbing his ex-wife multiple times, leaving her with a life-threatening stomach wound.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “It was the state’s case that on the 27th of August 2024 the accused person went to his ex-wife’s residence, furiously entered her room and locked the door. The accused person told the complainant that he had come to kill her. He removed his jacket and pulled an okapi knife from his waist and tried to stab the complainant who grabbed the knife with both hands. They tussled for the knife and the complainant was overpowered resulting in the knife inflicting several deep cuts on both of the complainant’s hands.

“The complainant screamed for help before the accused person stabbed her once in the stomach, leaving her intestines protruding. Another tenant heard the complainant’s scream and came to the room which the complainant unlocked and the accused fled the scene. The tenant took the complainant to the Beitbridge District Hospital where they were referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. A report was made leading to the accused person’s arrest