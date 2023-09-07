Man attacks neighbour over liquor – v

Laurel Murangaridzirayi,[email protected]

A MAN from Tsholotsho district in Matabeleland North ran amok and allegedly struck his neighbour with an axe inflicting serious bodily harm following a dispute over a pack of alcoholic drinks, a magistrate heard yesterday.

Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza heard this when Khululani Siwela (42) of Gariya 3 Line village appeared before him facing attempted murder charges.

Siwela pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Nkanyezi Xaba said on January 22 at around 6.30 pm, the complainant, Mr Methuseli Moyo gave Siwela R230 so that he could buy him a pack of liquor branded Ranger at Tsholotsho Business Centre.

Five days later, Mr Moyo went to Siwela’s place intending to collect his alcohol.

The court heard that upon arrival at Siwela’s homestead, Mr Moyo met Siwela’s younger brother, Innocent who told him that the accused was not home.

Innocent then lured Mr Moyo into his brother’s bedroom hut. Upon entering the accused’s bedroom, the complainant found Siwela in the room.

“While inside the bedroom hut, Siwela and his younger brother who is still in large, started to indiscriminately attack the complainant all over his body before striking him with an axe,” said Ms Xaba.

The complainant managed to escape to a neighbour’s homestead before he was later rushed to Tsholotsho District hospital.

In denying the charges, Siwela argued that on that particular day, he was sick and accused Mr Moyo of provoking him.

“On the fateful day, I was not feeling well. In fact, I arrived home at around 8pm home in the company of my two friends who dropped me at the gate. My wife then told me that Mr Moyo was in a drunken state and he was in the house demanding his alcohol which his children had already collected,” he said.

He said an altercation ensued and the complainant became violent and started searching his pockets demanding his money.

“I then asked my wife to go and call my younger brother who is my neighbour to come and intervene as the children were also frightened,” said Siwela.

He said upon his younger brother’s arrival, Mr Moyo turned the heat on him.

“The two had a heated argument that resulted in a fight between the complainant and my younger brother who resorted to axing him in fit of rage before he fled,” said Siwela.

In his testimony, Mr Moyo alleged that the accused person used a log to assault him on the ribs and had to be admitted to hospital for several days.

“Siwela used a log to attack me and I sustained injuries on the ribs and they are still painful. I was admitted for five days at Mpilo Central Hospital. His brother also struck me with an axe while I was trying to escape,” he said.

The trial continue today with more witnesses expected to testify.

