Man attempts to rape his cousin and brutally stabs his dad for trying to intervene

Diana Baloyi Moyo, @dianamoyo.gmail.co.zw

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Pumula South in Bulawayo allegedly tried to kill his father after he tried to stop him from raping his cousin.

The accused is alleged to have stormed into his father’s bedroom armed with a kitchen knife chasing his cousin who was running away from him because he wanted to rape her.

His father tried to stop him and the man stabbed him several times.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NAPZ) said :” on 23 March 2024 at around 11pm, the complainant’s niece sought refuge in the complainant’s bedroom as she ran away from the accused person whom she accused of attempting to rape her. The accused person followed her to the complainant’s bedroom and the accused person was in possession of a kitchen knife. He then stabbed the complainant five times with the kitchen knife when the complainant tried to restrain him from attacking his niece. The complainant managed to escape and sought assistance from his neighbour. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person”

“The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.”(