Man axed for accusing another of having an affair with his wife

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A man was struck with an axe on the head after he had accused another of having an affair with his wife.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a shopping center in Kadoma.

Police have arrested Tafadzwa Kavinga (44) in connection with the attempted murder case.

“Police in Kadoma arrested Tafadzwa Kavinga (44) in connection with a case of attempted murder that occurred at a shopping centre in Kadoma on 15/10/23 in which the suspect allegedly struck the victim with an axe twice on the head. The victim had accused the suspect of having an affair with his wife,” reads the statement.