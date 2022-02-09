Man axes two children to death and dumps bodies in maize field

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Gokwe man is up for murder after he allegedly axed his two children to death before dumping their bodies in a maize field.

Police are now hunting for the suspect, whose reason for killing his children aged 14 and 7 respectively, is yet unknown.

Through their official twitter handle, police said the incident took place at Nyandoro Village, Chief Chireya in Gokwe on February 2.

“Police in Gokwe are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred at Nyandoro Village. A 43-year-old man is suspected to have struck dead his daughter (14) and son (7) with an axe over unknown reasons,” said police.

The bodies of the victims were found in a maize field.

“The bodies of the victims were found with deep cuts on the necks in a maize field and the father’s axe was recovered on the scene while shoe prints were observed near the bodies,” police said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

