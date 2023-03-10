Man beaten to a pulp for refusing to buy beer

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GOKWE man is battling for life after two men that he had refused to buy beer for, punched him to a pulp.

Aram Dube (37) of Hillside Compound under Chief Chireya is admitted to Gokwe North Hospital where he is reportedly in a critical condition.

 Well-wishers rushed Dube to the hospital after the beer-thirsty Abraham Chimenyedu and one Thembelani, left him in a pool of blood.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on the two assailants vanished after committing the crime.

“On 5 March 2023, Dube was drinking beer with the two suspects at Muwoni Bottle Store Beatrice Compound, Chief Chireya,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The suspects asked Dube to buy them beer and he indicated that he did not have money.

“This did not go down well with the two who dragged Dube out of the bottle store and started assaulting him with clenched fists and open hands all over the body. One of the suspects stabbed Dube with a knife and he fell down and became unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police have instituted a manhunt for the two suspects.

