Man beaten to death over sadza

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kadoma man died upon admission at hospital after being hit with a burning log in an argument over sadza.

Police are now looking for Farai Hlongwani Mlilo (27) who vanished after hitting Milton Gido Siziba (38) in a row over sadza.

Using their official Twitter handle, police confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 23 November 2022 at Machokoto Compound, Hazel Mere Farm, Patchway. The suspect, Farai Hlongwani Mlilo (27) hit the victim, Milton Gido Siziba (38) with firewood twice on the head after an argument over sadza,” said police.

The victim died on admission at a local hospital.

“The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” said police.