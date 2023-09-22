Man beats son to death for coming home late

Midlands Bureau

A GOKWE man has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his 15 -year- old son with a stick for coming home late from the grazing land.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Sai Village under Chief Nenyunga in Gokwe South District on Wednesday around 8PM.

“On Wednesday around 9AM Godfrey Mahachi’s two sons aged 22 and 15 penned off goats and drove them to the grazing lands. At about 6PM, the eldest of the sons returned home alone and indicated to his father that his younger brother had remained at the grazing lands,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said after about 30 minutes the 15 year old son allegedly arrived home.

“Mahachi took a stick and beat his son all over the body for coming home late. At about 8PM the young boy’s condition deteriorated and he died,” he said.