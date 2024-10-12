Man beats up mother and drags her out of the house by her throat

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Samakande, Mutare assaulted his mother, grabbed her by the neck and dragged her off her bed after she confronted him for entering her room without knocking.

Joseph Musona who had apparently lost his marbles, dragged his mother to a police station leading to his arrest.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 1 October at around 2pm Musona returned home in a drunken state and forcibly entered his mother’s bedroom without knocking.

“ When confronted by the complainant about his actions, the accused person became violent, shouting loudly before physically assaulting her, grabbing her by the neck, dragging her off the bed, and pushing her outside the house. The incident was subsequently reported to the Police, resulting in the accused person’s arrest,”

“The accused person was sentenced to six months imprisonment which were wholly suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service,” said the NPAZ.

The authority encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.