Man beats up wife over US$50

Online Reporter

A 28 year old man from Gweru beat up his wife, for saying she was taking US$50 from their account because he had given his ex wife money for the upkeep of his child.

The man, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing charges of physical abuse.

“On the 4th day of May 2024 at around 0700 hours the accused person demanded US$50 back from the complainant. He had given her the money the previous day. The complainant told the accused person that she was going to take US$50 from their joint airtime project since the accused person had recently given his ex-wife some money for the upkeep of their child. The accused person got angry and physically assaulted the complainant,” said the NPAZ.

The accused person was sentenced to pay a fine of US$110 which must be paid by May 17, the NPAZ said.

“Failure to pay the fine will attract 2 months imprisonment. The National prosecuting authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation,” said the NPAZ.