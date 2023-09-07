Man beats wife to death

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Police have arrested a man who allegedly beat his wife to death.

Kasina Kawocha (61) of Hurungwe allegedly hit his wife Spigina Ndinga (46) on the head with a log on 1 September.

Without giving an explanation for the assault, police confirmed the incident on X (Twitter).

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Kasina Kawocha (61) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Chivero Village, Chief Mujinga, Hurungwe in which the suspect allegedly assaulted his wife, Spigina Ndinga (46), twice on the head using a log. The victim was taken to Chinhoyi Hospital where she died on 01/09/23 while on admission,” read the tweet.