Man bludgeons brother to death with a wheelbarrow

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Tshongogwe Village in Matabeleland North province bludgeoned his brother with a wheelbarrow frame following a dispute over a chicken.

A wheelbarrow weighs on average 50kgs.

The man, Mhlambululi Ndlovu (24), mustered the strength to pick up a wheelbarrow and struck his brother twice on the head.

Posting on their Twitter page, police said they are treating the case as a murder case.

“ZRP Jotsholo is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 11/07/22 at Tshongogwe Village. The suspect, Mhlambululi Ndlovu (24) struck his brother Kelvin Ndlovu (40) with a wheelbarrow frame twice on the head after an argument over a hen. The victim fell in a two-metre deep toilet pit and was taken to a local hospital where he died upon admission,” posted the police.

Meanwhile, in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province, according to the police, an elderly woman, was beaten to death with a log by her mentally challenged daughter.

“In another case of murder, Ntuweleni Mbedzi (70) died on 11/07/22 after she was hit by a log several times all over her body by her mentally challenged daughter, Polite Mbedzi (51) on 10/06/22 at Sikweni Village in Beitbridge,” posted the police.

