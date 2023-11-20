Man bludgeons father to death and pulls out intestines after accusing him of witchcraft

Midlands Bureau

A 23-year-old man allegedly beat his 69-year-old father to death with a metal rod, disembowelled him, and hung his intestines on a tree after accusing him of witchcraft.

Tinevimbo Nyika fled from the scene after the heinous act.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder that occurred on Saturday at about 7 AM.

“On the fateful day, the suspect, Tinevimbo (23), and his father Mr Aison Nyika (69), were at their homestead. Tinevimbo confronted his father and accused him of being a wizard who was causing havoc in the family,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said this angered Mr Nyika, who picked a metal rod from the yard and used it to strike his son once on the left leg.

“A scuffle ensued resulting in Tinevimbo disarming his father and using the rod to assault his father several times until he died. Tinevimbo is alleged to have gone on to pierce his father’s stomach, pulled some intestines out, and hung them on a tree near the scene before fleeing,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police resulting in the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the metal rod used in the fatal assault.

“Investigations are going on to establish full circumstances and have the case heard in court,” he said.